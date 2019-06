SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — According to a recent survey from the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a record $16 billion this year on Father’s Day gifts.

Last year people spent $15.3 billion on Father’s Day gifts.

Most people will spend money on items like greeting cards, dinners, and clothing.

According to a new survey from the Academy Sports and Outdoors, the most requested Father’s Day gifts are: