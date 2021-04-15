American Red Cross says it’s in desperate need for blood donors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A special blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross happened Thursday at the YMCA.

The blood drive was originally scheduled in December, but was canceled due to inclement weather.

Joe Durham with American Red Cross said it’s safe to give blood right after you’ve gotten a vaccine just as long as their are no negative side effects from it or the virus itself.

Durham also said they’re in desperate need of more donors.

“The level of need right now is an urgent need. We are low on blood supplies and there’s a lot of factors in that. Farmers are in the fields other things that have gone on in the area where the blood demand comes up. We believe the donors are not to the level that they were prior to COVID,” said Joe Durham.

There will be two blood drives again in the next couple months. You can contact the American Red Cross to get registered.