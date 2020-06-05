American Red Cross helping tenants after South Sioux City apartment fire

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – South Sioux City fire officials have ruled a massive apartment fire to be accidental.

The early morning fire at the arbors apartments resulted in heavy damage to 24 units, but the official cause is being investigated by the Nebraska Fire Marshall’s Office.

There were no injuries from the fire, but those tenants are now in need of help.

The American Red Cross is working with management, and American Red Cross Regional Communications Director Josh Murray said the community’s help is appreciated but at this time can only accept financial donations.

“The best way for us to be able to help the people is to use financial donations that allows us to be flexible in addressing the needs that people have. They all have different needs they’ll change today theyll change tomorrow they’ll change in another week,” Murray said.

If you would like to help the folks of the arbors apartment fire you can donate directly to the American Red Cross by clicking here.