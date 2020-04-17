American Legion South Dakota Girls State 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

VERMILLION, South Dakota (KCAU) – The 74th annual American Legion Auxiliary South Dakota Girls State 2020 scheduled for June 1-6 has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The announcement was made Thursday from the University of South Dakota, stating they canceled the event as part of their continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus down.

This year’s delegates will receive a certificate of achievement and will be invited to a banquet in the fall of 2020 to celebrate their accomplishments.

The delegates will also have the option to enroll in and complete the State and Local Government course through remote learning.

David C. Earnest, Chair of the University of South Dakota Department of Political Science and W.O. Farber Center said the health and safety of everyone from delegates, to counselors and speakers is a top priority.

“Girls State is about leadership and service to the community,” Earnest said. “This year, the best service we can provide our delegates and community is to avoid unnecessary risks,”

The ALA South Dakota Girls States, co-hosted by USD and W.O Farber Center for Civic Leadership, is designed to teach female high school juniors about civic engagement.

Around 440 girls from across South Dakota are selected based on scholastic achievement, leadership skills, and interest in government.

