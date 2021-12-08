Sioux City American Legion post hold Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — American Legion Post 697 hosted a ceremony Tuesday afternoon in remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago.

The ceremony at Whispering Creek Retirement Community began with the presentation of the colors and the POW/MIA flags being hoisted followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem being sung in unison by those in attendance.

A 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps was followed by the retiring of the colors to mark the conclusion of the ceremony.

“It’s our way, along with the Whispering Creek’s way, of just calling attention to the significance of the event as it comes to American history, our place in the world and the sacrifice and unity of our country following that event,” said American Legion commander, Rene LaPierre.

LaPierre said this was the seventh year the American Legion hosts Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day at Whispering Creek Senior Living.