American Legion Post 697 holds Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Saturday, we remembered thousands of Navy men who lost their lives 78 years ago during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Here in Siouxland, Legion Post 697 held a ceremony for those lost at Whispering Creek Retirement Center.

Through the presentation of colors and the playing of the national anthem, officials honored the over 2,000 brave servicemen who were killed that day.

“Our American Legion Post feels so strongly about this event, as well as the American Legion, that we try and do it each and every year and never forget December 7,” said Rene Lapierre, American Legion 697 commander.

Thousands of Siouxlanders gathered for Saturday’s ceremony.

