‘American Judas: The Life and Times of Benedict Arnold’ to be presented at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present Dr. Scott Culpepper’s program ‘American Judas: The Life and Times of Benedict Arnold on July 19 at 2 p.m.

The program will be on Facebook and YouTube for everyone to view.

Benedict Arnold rose to the status of an American hero at the Battle of Saratoga in 1777 only to betray his comrades and his country three years later.

His unsuccessful attempt to hand over the strategic fort at West Point to the British forever cemented his reputation as an infamous symbol of treachery.

The program will explore the man, his complex motivations, the pivotal role that his wife played, and the mythologies that surrounded him in his life and death.

Dr. Culpepper’s teaching and research interests are the Atlantic world and American history, with a particular emphasis on the intersection of faith, politics, and popular culture.

He’s the author of Francis Johnson and the English Separatist Influence: The Bishop of Bownism’s Life, Ministry, and Controversies.

Dr. Culpepper holds the following degrees:

Ph.D. in Religion and Church/State Studies from Baylor University

Master of Arts in History from Northwestern State University of Louisana

Master of Divinity with an emphasis in historical and theological studies from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary

Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Religious Education from Louisiana College

