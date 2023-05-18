SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — American Idol winner Maddie Poppe will be performing at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Anthem in July.

Maddie Poppe will take to the Anthem stage on July 22, according to a release from the Hard Rock.

Maddie Poppe, an Iowa native, won American Idol back in 2018. Her first album was released in 2019 and her recent single, “One That Got Away” is described as a soulful jam with shades of Bruno Mars and Maroon 5.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday and can be purchased online or in-person at the Rock Shop. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend Anthem shows.