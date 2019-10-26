American Ethanol fuels the cure towards breast cancer

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) —Breast cancer awareness month may be drawing to a close, but there’s still have time to help raise awareness and funds to fight the disease and all you have to do is buy gas.

On Friday, representatives from American Ethanol and the June E. Nylen Cancer Center partnering up at the Pony Express gas station.

For every gallon of ethanol blended gas that was bought three cents will be donated to cancer research.

“If you can use an ethanol based gasoline instead and reduce and take out those cancer causing chemicals. It’s better for the air. It’s better for your health and it actually promotes the economy here,” said Christie Finnegan of the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

Siouxland Ethanol will also donate proceeds to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center and drivers were also offered free t-shirts and giveaways if they filled up with an ethanol blend.