American Airlines will require customers to wear face coverings starting May 11

FORTH WORTH, Texas (KCAU) – American Airlines will soon require all of its customers that are traveling to wear a face-covering or mask while onboard the planes starting on May 11.

The company said the new requirement is a part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to prioritizing customers and team member wellbeing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the use of a face-covering slows the spread of the coronavirus and helps people who may have the virus and don’t know it from transmitting it to others.

The cloth face-covering created from household items or made at home from common materials can be used as a public health measure with more details available on the CDC website.

American said a face covering will be required by every passenger while onboard one of their flights.

They may also be required by local jurisdictions.

The company mentions that very young passengers and those with conditions that prevent them from wearing face-covering will be exempt from the requirement.

Earlier this week, American announced that face-covering will be required for flight attendants during every mainline and regional flight starting May 1.

Also, the company will start the process of distributing sanitizing wipes and face coverings to its customers and will expand to all flights as supplies and operations conditions allow.

“The American Airlines team continues to prioritize the safety of our customers and team members, and requiring a face covering is one more way we can protect those on our aircraft. We ask customers to bring their own masks or face coverings they’re comfortable with when they travel. American is working to procure face masks and hand sanitizer as a supplement,” said Kurt Stache, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience.

American Airlines said these changes will continue to build on their commitment to customer and team member safety and its cleaning practices have always met or exceeded all of the guidelines set by the CDC.

The company mentions all of its mainline aircraft and most of its regional aircraft are equipped with High-Efficiency Particulate Aire (HEPA) filters.

According to the airlines, the cabin air in all American aircraft is changed about 15 to 30 times per hour, or once every two to four minutes, similar to the standards for hospitals.

The company said at the airport, it has expanded the frequency of cleaning the areas under its control that includes:

Gate areas

Ticket counters

Passenger service counters

Baggage service offices

Team member rooms

American mentions it’s also using stanchions to encourage social distancing at the gates and ticket counters.

The airline takes flights from Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City.

For more information, visit the American Airlines COVID-19 website.