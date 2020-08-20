American Airlines suspending Sioux City services in October

An American Airlines Boeing 737-823 lands at Miami International Airport, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Miami. American Airlines is dropping flights to 15 U.S. cities in October, when a federal requirement to serve those communities expires. American said Thursday, Aug. 20 that it will consider other changes unless the federal government provides more money to the embattled airline industry. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

FORT WORTH, Texas (KCAU) – American Airlines will be suspending services to Sioux City in October.

Starting on October 7, American Airlines said in a release that they are suspending the services to Sioux Gateway Airport and 14 other markest due to low demand and the expiration of coronavirus aid.

The suspended services are only taking place through their October scheduled period, which means services could be restored in early November. The schedule would be updated by late September.

American Airlines said it will “continue to re-assess plans for these and other markets as an extension of the Payroll Support Program remains under deliberation.”

Below is the full list suspension starting October 7.