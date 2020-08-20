American Airlines suspending Sioux City services in October

FORT WORTH, Texas (KCAU) – American Airlines will be suspending services to Sioux City in October.
Starting on October 7, American Airlines said in a release that they are suspending the services to Sioux Gateway Airport and 14 other markest due to low demand and the expiration of coronavirus aid.
The suspended services are only taking place through their October scheduled period, which means services could be restored in early November. The schedule would be updated by late September.
American Airlines said it will “continue to re-assess plans for these and other markets as an extension of the Payroll Support Program remains under deliberation.”
Below is the full list suspension starting October 7.
|CITY
|Airport Code
|Del Rio, Texas
|DRT
|Dubuque, Iowa
|DBQ
|Florence, S.C.
|FLO
|Greenville, N.C.
|PGV
|Huntington, W.Va.
|HTS
|Joplin, Mo.
|JLN
|Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Mich.
|AZO
|Lake Charles, La.
|LCH
|New Haven, Conn.
|HVN
|New Windsor, N.Y.
|SWF
|Roswell, N.M.
|ROW
|Sioux City, Iowa
|SUX
|Springfield, Ill.
|SPI
|Stillwater, Okla.
|SWO
|Williamsport, Pa.
|IPT