American Airlines suspending Sioux City services in October

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:
american airlines AP-ed

An American Airlines Boeing 737-823 lands at Miami International Airport, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Miami. American Airlines is dropping flights to 15 U.S. cities in October, when a federal requirement to serve those communities expires. American said Thursday, Aug. 20 that it will consider other changes unless the federal government provides more money to the embattled airline industry. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

FORT WORTH, Texas (KCAU) – American Airlines will be suspending services to Sioux City in October.

Starting on October 7, American Airlines said in a release that they are suspending the services to Sioux Gateway Airport and 14 other markest due to low demand and the expiration of coronavirus aid.

The suspended services are only taking place through their October scheduled period, which means services could be restored in early November. The schedule would be updated by late September.

American Airlines said it will “continue to re-assess plans for these and other markets as an extension of the Payroll Support Program remains under deliberation.”

Below is the full list suspension starting October 7.

CITYAirport Code
Del Rio, TexasDRT
Dubuque, IowaDBQ
Florence, S.C.FLO
Greenville, N.C.PGV
Huntington, W.Va.HTS
Joplin, Mo.JLN
Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Mich.AZO
Lake Charles, La.LCH
New Haven, Conn.HVN
New Windsor, N.Y.SWF
Roswell, N.M.ROW
Sioux City, IowaSUX
Springfield, Ill.SPI
Stillwater, Okla.SWO
Williamsport, Pa.IPT

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories