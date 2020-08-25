American Airlines to continue flights from Sioux Gateway in October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Last week, American Airlines announced it would be dropping flights out of Sioux City and 14 other smaller U.S cities in October. At Sioux Gateway, American’s daily flights to and from both Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth would have been indefinitely halted beginning October 7th.

But, the airline has agreed to delay its earlier plan.

City leaders say the extension will give American Airlines more time to request subsidies to maintain the Sioux Gateway flights. The airport is covered by the Federal Essential Air Service program, or EAS, that was created in 1978 to ensure smaller communities have at least a minimal level of air service.

As a result of this 90-day extension, American’s flights to Chicago and Dallas have since been restored and reservations can be made during that period.

“You know one the ways that we’re gonna maybe change that decision in 90 days after they get through that EAS process is if the numbers go back to the 70% range, maybe they’ll continue to service Sioux City because it would be profitable again,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

Sioux Gateway currently offers two daily flights to and from Chicago, and one daily flight to and from Dallas-Fort Worth.

