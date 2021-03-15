American Airlines ending service to Sioux City April 5th

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – American Airlines has set a deadline for their final flight out of Sioux Gateway Airport.

“American informed us that they’re going to be flying to Chicago and back until Monday, April 5th,” David Bernstein, President of the Airport Board of Trustees, said.

The original deadline of March 31st was extended due to the Easter holiday weekend–the change caught some flyers off guard.

Joel Jarman says he contacted American Airlines to clarify details about his flight.

“They’re losing their contract at the end of March, and I got tickets for April, and the guy said, ‘Trust me buddy, you’re going to be flying out of American. Quit worrying about it’,” Jarman said.

Jarman says flights were still showing up as available after April 5th on American Airlines’ website. Now he’s concerned some of his friends who booked flights for May and June are out of luck.

“You shouldn’t have to go through that due diligence, you know what I mean? I mean, somebody from American, to me, should be contacting you if you have tickets,” Jarman said.

Bernstein says it’s common for airlines to still allow for ticket sales after the last day.

“People might have schedules open three or four months from now for flights that may or may not exist,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein says you should call American Airlines or your travel agent if you booked a flight with the airline to or from Sioux City after April 5th.

“There is a link on United’s website for status matching. If you’re a frequent flyer on American of a certain level, you can go and just provide limited proof on the United site, and it will match your same benefits,” Bernstein said.

You can find additional information on Sioux Gateway’s website here.