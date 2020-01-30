Amended ordinance gives Sioux City Police hope to hire more officers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An amended ordinance by the Sioux City City Council is giving the police department new hope they can more easily fill positions.

The City Council unanimously voted earlier this week to allow people who live outside Iowa to be employed for city jobs if they live within ten miles of city limits.

The Sioux City Police Department was a large push behind that change, saying they hope to pull from the tri-state area when finding fit applicants.

“[With] recruitment being so difficult, we want every competitive edge we can to get the absolutely best police officers in Sioux City that we can possibly get. If that residency issue was a problem before, now we have kinda removed that issue,” said Chief Rex Mueller, Sioux City Police Department.

Sioux City Police say they’re planning to start to hire more officers in a few months and expect to see an increase in applicants because of the change.