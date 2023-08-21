SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — An ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a crash Monday morning in South Sioux City.

The South Sioux City Police stated at 7:51 a.m. that there was a major accident at West 29th Street and northbound Highway 77.

Sgt. Shaw Jensen with the South Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that they received a report of the crash around 7:41 a.m. An ambulance from a Ponca Fire and Rescue was driving north on Highway 77, transporting a patient from a previous incident. As it came to the intersection of West 29th Street, an eastbound Honda CRV entered the intersection and the two collided.

The Honda came to a rest in the middle of the intersection and the ambulance came to a rest further down the northbound lane.

An EMT in the ambulance had suspected injuries, but all involved were taken to the hospital under precautionary measures, Jensen said.

Northbound traffic on Highway 77 was closed for more than an hour, reopening around 9 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.