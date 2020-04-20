UPDATE: Amber Alert issued for two Tekamah area children

TEKAMAH, Neb. (KCAU) – Two children have been abducted in the Tekamah area Monday.

The Tekamah Police Department is looking for the children who were last seen in Tekamah and are believed to be in danger.

Marco De La Garza, 7, and Isaac De La Garza, 4, are both missing.



Marco De La Garza, 7, and Isaac De La Garza, 4

Both children have brown hair and were last seen wearing t-shirts and shorts.

The children may be in the company of Tanner Joel Leicheiter, 30 year old white man.

Leichleiter is 5’7, 165 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

Tanner Joel Leichleiter

They may be traveling in a White 2009 Ford Expedition with Nebraska plates 31-F325 that was last seen heading in an unknown direction.



If you have any information on the whereabouts of Marco De La Garza, please call 911 or contact Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500 immediately.



For more information click here.

Latest Stories