SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A walk to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research will be taking place on Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn Riverfront.

According to a release from the Alzheimer’s Association, in-person registration for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 1 p.m. and the walk will begin at 3 p.m.

Donations can be made, and registration can be done at the Alzheimer’s Association website to increase the impact of the awareness walk.

The release specified that all donations help to provide constant care to patients with Alzheimer’s. According to the release, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and there are 66,000 Iowans who have the condition.