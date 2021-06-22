Alton woman locked herself in bedroom with child, threatened to kill herself, court docs say

ALTON, Iowa (KCAU) — An Alton woman was arrested and charged with child endangerment after she locked herself and a child in a bedroom, threatening to kill herself with a shotgun.

According to court documents, on June 21 at 7:13 a.m., Autumn Van Der Linden, 34, was arguing with her child’s dad, Tyler Robinson, at a residence in Alton. Van Der Linden locked herself and her child in a bedroom, threatening to kill herself with a shotgun. Robinson was able to get into the bedroom, took the child, and tried to leave in a pickup that was in the driveway.

When Robinson attempted to drive away, Van Der Linden jumped into the bed of the pickup and broke the rear window with the child inside the cab. Robinson stopped and got out of the pickup and pulled Van Der Linden from the pickup bed. When Robinson tried to leave again, Van Der Linden jumped back in the bed and rode in the back for about four miles. Robinson dropped Van Der Linden and the child of at Van Der Linden’s cousin’s house.

Van Der Linden was arrested and charged with child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was lodged in the Sioux County Jail.