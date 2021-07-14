Alton, Iowa issues drinking water advisory after possible bacteria contamination

ALTON, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Alton has issued a drinking advisory due to the potential for bacterial contamination.

According to a Facebook post, due to the drinking advisory, the City of Alton will be operating on a temporary connection with Orange City.

The city recommends not to drink water without boiling it first. Folks can boil their water for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

The city is working on flushing and collecting bacteria samples. The advisory is a precaution until sample results are available.

For any questions, call the Orange City City Hall at 712-707-4885.