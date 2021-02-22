Alternative sites for Siouxlanders looking to receive vaccine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCUA) – Registering for a vaccine has come with challenges in Woodbury County as appointments fill up rapidly and technical difficulties arise for Siouxlanders without internet.

Each time Siouxland District Health opened up appointment slots they fill up within hours which left some Siouxlanders out of a shot.



Some local pharmacies have received the green light to start administering vaccines.

“We found out mid-week last week that we were getting over a thousand dozes of Pfizer vaccines,” Liz Webb, a staff Pharmacist at Drilling Pharmacy, said.

“We’ve got a large batch of Pfizer dozes to provide so they can schedule right now if they’re 65 and older,” Webb said.

She said those vaccines will be administered starting Tuesday.

For some Siouxlanders having access to pharmacies like drilling, instead of the health department, has made getting a vaccine possible.

“I heard a lot of people going online and they couldn’t get through. The phones, they just couldn’t get through to anybody,” Donna Harris received the vaccine through Drilling.

Drilling Pharmacy is now accepting appointments over the phone, online and even walk-ins

“I’m not real tech savvy so this was easier for me to do it. To just call and get on the list. It just made it much easier for us. We’re 75 and 74 and we needed to get it. We felt,” Harris said.

Tyler Brock, with Siouxland District Health, said although their clinics fill quickly, their main goal is increasing accessibility.

“We acknowledge that it’s tough for us to get into our clinics even though we’re doing thousands and thousands of them every week. We know that the demand still exceeds the supply and to be truthful with you that’s our main goal right now is try to get the supply to meet the demand and the more people that are doing that, the better off we all are,” Brock said.

Pharmacies including Hy-Vee, Walgreens and Walmart are currently offering online appointments.

Greenville Pharmacy has received approval for the vaccine and is now awaiting its first shipment.

Brock said the more places that are offering the vaccine means the quicker the community will increase its herd immunity.

He said he anticipates the number of pharmacies able to administer the vaccine to increase over the next several weeks.