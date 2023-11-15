STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — An Alta man has been sentenced on two counts of lascivious acts with a child.

Harny Dosalua, 36, of Alta, was sentenced Monday to “an indeterminate term of incarceration” but no more than 10 years, a release from the Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office said. He will also be on the sex offender registry for the duration of his life.

Dosalua entered an Alford plea to two counts of lascivious acts with a child, a class C felony, on June 5. Court Documents state that two other charges in the case, second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious conduct with a minor, were dismissed.

Dosalua was arrested in February 2022 and originally charged with second-degree sexual abuse.