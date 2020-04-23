Alta man gets 5 years in prison on felony drug charge, probation violation

ALTA, Iowa (KCAU) – An Alta man was sentenced to five years imprisonment for a felony drug charge and probation violations Monday.

Jaime Hernandez, 26 of Alta, was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony.

He was also sentenced on probation revocation and faces up to five years in prison with the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Hernandez was originally placed on probation January 25 for possession of a controlled substance second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The probation was violated for numerous reason including further drug charges. Hernandez also failed to report to his probation officer.

His probation was revoked and the original 2-year prison sentence was imposed.

