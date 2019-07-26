Alta-Aurelia’s offense shut down by North Linn’s Flanagan as Lynx take 2A softball crown

After playing the role of Cinderella this postseason, the Atla-Aurelia Warrior softball team’s run came to a screeching halt in the 2A state championship in Fort Dodge in a 3-0 loss to North Linn.

The Warriors had relied on pitcher Abby Kraemer’s arm to get them to the final game, with the senior racking up 20 strikeouts through the first two games of state without giving up a run, but on Thursday the bats weren’t able to match her stellar play.

It was another good night for Kraemer, who reached double digit strikeouts, but ultimately it was the Lynx who made the most of their first three hits, while Alta-Aurelia was unable to do anything with their first three hits.

The Lynx claim their first state softball championship in their first year ever in the tournament.