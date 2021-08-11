‘Alliance to Defeat Hunger’ makes stop in Siouxland during 10-city tour

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Around 80,000 pounds of food was distributed by the “Alliance to Defeat Hunger,” a partnership between Americold, Tyson, and Feed the Children, as part of a 10-city tour around the nation.

Volunteers from the community and the three organizations passed out protein, dry goods and books to hundreds of folks that lined up in the Sunnybrook Hope Center parking lot. But this is more than just a one time pick-up event, the group will be continuing to supply local food pantries in the coming month.

And we will align with the local, we call them agencies, and in this case its Sunnybrook Hope Center so we’re thankful to be able to work with these partners to be able to provide these families with the food boxes that they need so coming out of Covid, and actually repeating again these families are needing more and more support it seems as we go,” said Joe Allegro, with Feed the Children.

Sioux City was the 7th stop of the tour. The group will make their way to Oklahoma City next.