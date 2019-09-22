Alley Art hosted by Downtown Partners

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bringing beauty to an unconventional scene. Downtown Partners held a first of its kind art festival in a back alley on Saturday.

Between the buildings of 4th and Nebraska to 5th and Pierce, local artists of all ages and skill are leaving their mark on the walls of downtown, turning a once dark and hidden part of Sioux City into a work of art.

“So we try to revive and expand and create a vibrant downtown in Sioux City so this is one of the many things that we are doing around downtown to, to fulfill that quest,” said Josh Schanda the Downtown Partners Business Development coordinator

Along with the art, the festival had food vendors and live music until 11 Saturday night.

