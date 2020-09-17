Alley Art Festival announces lineup for 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This morning in a press conference, the Alley Art Festival announced this year’s lineup.

It’s the second year for the event, and it’ll have more than double the amount of artists than last year. They will also be expanding the space for the festival, adding parts of 4th Street in order to keep the event more socially distant.

From 1 to 11 p.m. on September 26, live bands will be playing, including Lil’ Ed and the Blue Imperials.

Organizers say they weren’t sure if the festival would even be possible this year.

“We were kind just watching what was going on, what the numbers were doing, what the health department was suggesting, but as it got closer, it was probably around mid-August, so not that long ago that we said let’s do it, let’s go with it,” said Vangarde Arts director Brent Stockton.

The festival is still looking for more volunteers for next weekend. If interested, call Vangarde Arts at (712) 251-6432.

