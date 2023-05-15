SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – -For millions of Americans, the warm spring weather is synonymous with something less cheerful, allergy season.

The pollenation season begins usually in April and lasts through September. Tonja Winekauf with MercyOne says the pollen levels for this season look worse compared to previous years. She said there are different cultures behind allergy symptoms depending on the month of the year.

“What we typically see is pollination of the trees in April-May, then we see the grass pollination occurring in May, June, July. And then we see weeds kicking in August-September time frame,” Winekauf said.

Winekauf says over-the-counter antihistamines will help reduce allergy symptoms for most sufferers.