Alleged drunk man driving lawnmower runs over three-year-old in northeast Iowa

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (WOI) – A three-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was run over by a lawnmower on Wednesday night.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in around 8:43 p.m. that a three-year-old girl had been run over by a lawnmower and received serious injuries. This incident happened in the town of Hawkeye on East Burger Street.

According to police, the child received medical attention on the scene and was then transported by Gundersen Air helicopter to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

Upon further investigation, the driver of the lawn mower was identified as Tanner J. Miller, 23, of Hawkeye. Miller was mowing at the residence when he backed over the child. Upon further investigation, it was discovered he was intoxicated, according to police. Miller was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated first offense and homicide or serious injury by vehicle.

Miller was taken to the Fayette County Jail where he awaits an initial appearance.