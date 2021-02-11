Alleged driver of New Year’s shooting pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A fourth suspect and the alleged driver involved in the Sioux City New Year’s shooting is pleading not guilty.

According to a written arraignment, Liliana Gutierrez, 20, pled not guilty to the charges of three counts of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation of a dangerous weapon.

All suspects involved in the shooting have pled not guilty.

According to court documents, Gutierrez was dating one of the suspects of the New Year’s shooting. The documents do not specify who she was dating. She drove them to 2637 Walker Street, with all three suspects getting out of the vehicle and shooting into the house where a New Year’s party was happening. After the shots were fired, the three suspects ran back to the vehicle and all parties left the scene.

There is no evidence showing that Gutierrez fired any of the weapons involved and appears to only have acted as the driver.

Gutierrez signed the arraignment on February 11. Her bond amount was dropped from $50,000 to $10,000.