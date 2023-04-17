SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal from a business in Spencer.

According to a release from the Spencer Police Department, Christopher Mortimore, 46, was arrested at Shine Brothers in Spencer after he had been detained by a night shift security guard.

Mortimore was detained by the guard after allegedly attempting to commit a theft at the property, the release stated.

According to officials, Mortimore also possessed drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.

Mortimore was taken to the Clay County Jail where he was charged with 3rd-degree burglary, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.