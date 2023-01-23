WOODLAND PARK, Neb. (KCAU) — A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an assault in Woodland Park, Nebraska.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, they received multiple calls at around 5:25 a.m. on Saturday about a disturbance in the 700 block of Forest Drive.

Officials said that one of the callers told them that there was a woman laying in a driveway covered in blood.

When officials arrived, they said they found a woman who had been assaulted and was transported by Woodland Park Rescue for treatment.

The suspect, Elliott Anderson, 24, was found by officials hiding under the steps in his home, according to officials. He had to be physically subdued because he was refusing to comply with commands.

Anderson was taken into custody and treated at the scene for a hand injury. Anderson has been charged with domestic assault, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest. Anderson was out on bond for an earlier alleged domestic assault on the same victim.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted.