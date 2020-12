SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Allan Street and an additional lane will be closed on Military Road on Monday.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced Allan Street and a lane will be closed at Military Road. Crews will fix a water main leak in this area.

The closure begins Monday and is estimated to last a week. Military Road will be open to alternating traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed and drive cautiously while obeying all traffic laws and signs.