All counties in Nebraska will remain under latest District Health Measures until May 31

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – All of the counties in Nebraska will remain under the latest District Health Measures (DHM) until the end of May.

The latest DHMs began on Monday at 12 a.m. and will continue until May 31, unless its renewed, extended, or terminated by Governor Ricketts.

He said on April 24 that every health department in the state will have its own separate DHM.

The governor mentioned that the statewide changes in the DHMs is that places of worship, that includes churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples, will relax the DHM requirements across Nebraska beginning on Monday.

Gov. Ricketts said the relaxation of those requirements means that people will need to ensure six feet of separation between different household units and will not be allowed to pass items among worshippers.

North Central District Health Department and Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department are some of the 10 health departments that will be under the less restrictive DHM starting on Monday.

Those two health departments cover Antelope, Cedar, Dixon, Knox, Pierce, Thurston, and Wayne counties in Siouxland.

Three other health departments in the state will have their DHMs extended until May 11. On that date, they will move to the less restrictive DHM.

The less restrictive DHM includes the following:

Beauty/nail salons, barbershops, massage therapy services, and tattoo parlors/studios will be authorized to open and be added to the list of gatherings that are subjected to the 10-person rule, and will require both their workers and customers to wear masks.

For restaurants, it will limit seating to 50% capacity at all times, have people be seated at least six feet apart, and having dining parties be restricted to no more than six people in a group.

Childcare facilities will be allowed to have up to 15 kids per room/space with all of the other state provisions, statutes, and regulations, that include child-to-staff ratios, still applied.

Bars, gentlemen’s clubs, bottle clubs, indoor movie theaters, and indoor theaters/playhouses will remain closed across Nebraska until May 31, though the State may revise the DHM before that date.

The rest of the health departments in the state will remain under the more restrictive DHM beginning Monday, which covers Burt, Cuming, Dakota, Madison, and Stanton counties in Siouxland.

The more restrictive DHM includes the following:

Beauty/nail salons, barbershops, massage therapy services, gentlemen’s clubs, bottle clubs, indoor movie theaters, and tattoo parlors/studios are ordered to stop providing services and be closed.

Restaurants, bars, taverns, private clubs, and any other dine-in services will remain closed for in-person dining but are restricted to carry-out, drive-thru, and delivery.

Fitness centers/clubs, gymnasiums, gyms, health clubs, and health spas will make sure that the minimum distance of six feet be maintained between people.

All organized team sports, for youths and adults, that include but not limited to club sports have been suspended.

For more information on the less and more restrictive DHMs, click here to find your health department’s DHM or see below for the health departments’ DHMs in the Siouxland area.

The following local counties/health departments and their respected DHMs that goes until the end of May.

Dakota County Health Department – covers Dakota County

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department – covers Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties.

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department – covers Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne counties.

North Central District Health Department – covers several counties that include Antelope, Knox, and Pierce counties in Siouxland.