SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tesla owners now have a place to charge up in Sioux City.

Tesla has opened a new, eight slot, 250 kilowatt supercharger site. The station is located on Southern Hills Drive between Casey’s General Store and Holiday Inn Express & Suites.

The chargers are not the first electric vehicle chargers the city has seen, but they are the most powerful thus far.

Previously, the closest chargers for Tesla drivers were in Sioux Falls and Council Bluffs.