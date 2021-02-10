All Abilities Day at Cone Park rescheduled

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another local event has been rescheduled.

All Abilities Day at Cone Park was slated for this Saturday, February 26. However, the event has now been rescheduled to Saturday, March 6. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Only children ages five years and older are invited to attend. All Abilities Day is free for those who do participate.

The event gives people with disabilities and their caregiver a day of fun. There’s the tubing hill, ice skating rink, and the warming lodge. Staffing will be provided should anyone need additional assistance.

Keep in mind, protection precaution equipment will not be provided, but you can bring assistive equipment like slide boards or lifts.

Spots are limited, so RSVP by emailing jbyrnes@sioux-city.org. You have until March 3rd to reserve your spot.