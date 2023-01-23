SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Alice Cooper’s “Too Close for Comfort” tour will be making a stop at the Tyson Events Center.

Alice Cooper is known for his theatrical brand of rock that was designed to shock crowds. He has drawn a lot of inspiration from horror movies, vaudeville, garage rock, and many other things that have led to his dark and horror-themed shows.

Cooper will be bringing his tour to Sioux City on May 7.

Tickets go on sale January 27 at 10 a.m. and will be available online or at the Primebank Box Office. Tickets are $45.