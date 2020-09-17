Algona man charged with attempted murder for firing shotgun at another person

POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KCAU) – An Algona, Iowa, man was arrested Monday for attempted murder after he allegedly pointed and fired a shotgun at someone.

According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 102 Grant Street in Rolfe, Iowa, on Saturday after witnesses reported a shooting.

They said an argument over the property had broken out when Joshua Scmidt, 18, pointed and fired a shotgun at another person. Schmidt then fled the scene with the shotgun, officials said.

The person shot at was not injured.

Schmidt was taken into custody Monday morning after a search for him

Schmidt was charged with attempted murder, a class B felony. He was booked into the Pocahontas County Jail and held on a bond of $25,000.