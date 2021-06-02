Iowa emergency notification system updated to include community updates

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County residents will soon be able to get alerts about local emergency and safety information.

Updates were made to Alert Iowa, Iowa’s emergency notification system. The new updates allow for counties to send alerts through calls, email, texts, and social media to their residents, according to a release from the Woodbury County Emergency Management. The system even allows for translating messages into multiple languages.

The transition to the newly upgraded system will take place on June 30. Any residents who are currently signed up to receive alerts will need to sign up again before then.

“Alert Iowa will make it easier to push real-time alerts to residents when emergencies occur or when we need to share important safety information,” said Rebecca Socknat, Woodbury County Emergency Manager. “These upgrades will also let residents choose what alerts they receive and how they receive them.”

To sign up for Alert Iowa, you can do so in the following ways.

Create an account on the Woodbury County web portal

Download the Smart911 app from the Apple or Google Play stores.

Text WoodburyIA to 672-83 to receive all Woodbury County alerts.

To opt-in to your community’s alerts: Text “your city” followed by “IA” to 672-83 (i.e. MovilleIA)



More information on the system can be found by clicking here.