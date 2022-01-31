SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After opening its first Sioux City location in 2021, ALDI is planning on opening a second store in the city.

“We are excited to confirm we are planning to open a second ALDI store in Sioux City, Iowa but do not have further details at this time. We will reach back out once we have more specific details,” said ALDI Fairbault’s Division Vice President Matt Lilla in a statement.

There are currently no details on a location or time for when the store is planned to open.

ALDI opened the doors to its first Sioux City location, located on the corner Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive, in early 2021.

The opening of the first location was part of the company’s plan of national expansion to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.