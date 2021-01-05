ALDI to open first store in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The grocery store chain ALDI will be opening its first store in Sioux City.

The store, located at 3140 Floyd Boulevard, will open on January 15 at 9 a.m. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Matt Lilla, Faribault division vice president for ALDI, said they are looking forward to opening in Sioux City.

“We are focused on continuing to expand and open new stores across the country because we want to do our part. We know now, more than ever, easy access to fresh food and household essentials is invaluable,” Lilla said.

The opening in Sioux City is part of the company’s plan of national expansion to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

For online shoppers, Sioux City’s ALDI will begin offering curbside pick up on January 29, 2021.