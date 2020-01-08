Siouxland follows growing alcoholism trends

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new study finds that over the past 18 years the amount of alcohol-related deaths have more than doubles nationwide and how locals in the community have been working on this growing problem.

According to the new study from the Journal Alcoholism Clinical and Experimental Research, over a million people have died from alcohol-related deaths.

It’s a growing problem that impacts more than just the addicts.

Virginia Cochran has been a substance abuse therapist in the Siouxland area for 29 years at Heartland Counseling Services.

“I have seen an increase of not just deaths but suicides and medical issues that are also connected to addiction. Not only with the addict itself, but even with our family members,” said Cochran.

She says many people close to addicts need their own help. That’s where groups like Al-Anon step in to give families anonymous help.

“I’m here every week. This is my life right here. This is what keeps me alive,” said “Sue,” Al-Anon member.

Al-Anon is a mutual support program for people, such as families and friends, whose lives have been affected by someone’s drinking problem.

2.6 % of all deaths are alcohol-related and Cochran says those addicts have loved ones who are impacted daily.

“We feel like we have to do everything for them because if we don’t, they will do drink. So our thing is that here we learn to stand up for ourselves,” said “Sue.”

“It’s just a painful for them as it is for the addict. The addict gets effect physically, emotionally, and spiritually. A lot of their values and the things they believe in and a lot of the things they want in life, they are still there, but because of their addiction. It has gotten in the way they almost come across to you like ‘I don’t care’ but inside that person is still there,” said Virginia Cochran, Heartland substance abuse therapist.

Programs like Al-Anon teaches families how to support their addicted loved ones but also take care of themselves.

“The most important thing to know is that the steps and traditions apply to everybody, not just to these groups. That anybody is welcome to come to these groups,” said “Jenny,” Al-Anon member.

The numbers for addiction help and family support groups are Al-Anon (712) 255-6724 and Heartland Counseling Services, Inc. (402) 494-3337.

For more information, go to Al-Anon website and the Heartland Counseling Services, Inc. website.