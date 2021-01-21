Alcester man dies after ATV crash

ALCESTER, S.D. (KCAU) – A man has died after the ATV he was driving crashed just outside Alcester, South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash happened Monday at 2:09 p.m. near the intersection of 301st Street and 478th Avenue.

Authorities said Thomas Sailor, 68, of Alcester, was driving a 2009 Arctic Cat ATV west on 301st Street when he lost control, causing the ATV to partially roll before coming to rest in the north ditch. Sailor was thrown from the ATV and suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a hospital in Hawarden, Iowa, before being flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. He died on Tuesday as a result of his injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.