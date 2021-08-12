Albert City Threshing Bee returning for 50th anniversary

ALBERT CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Albert City Threshing Bee returns for its 50th anniversary this weekend to share some farming history with Siouxland.

People will have an opportunity to see more than 500 tractors including some that were locally made. The event will also showcase steam engines and plows to show what farming was like over 100 years ago.

Connie Reinert, chairwoman of the planning team, said the event can help younger people understand the history of farming.

“I think they’ll also find there really is something for every age in the family. Grandpa can come and tell stories to his grandkids and talk about how farming used to be back in the day,” said Reinert.

Organizers and volunteers spend all year preparing for the show and thousands of Siouxlanders have attended the event in past years.