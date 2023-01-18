COON RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — An Alabama man has died after a crash near Coon Rapids early Wednesday morning.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, James Stovall, 29, of Mobile, Alabama, has died after a crash just outside of Coon Rapids.

ISP said that around 5:50 a.m., Stovall was driving his Chevrolet Tahoe west on Highway 141 when he was approaching the intersection of 330th Street.

An International LT625 semi, driven by Derek Pittenger, 34, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, was approaching the same intersection in the eastern direction.

Officials said Stovall crossed the center line and hit Pittinger in the eastbound lane. Stovall’s vehicle hit the cable barriers on the north shoulder and stopped while Pittinger’s vehicle entered the south ditch.

Stovall died as a result of the crash. ISP said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Pittenger was taken to a nearby hospital by Carroll County EMS for injuries of undisclosed severity. ISP’s report states that Pittenger’s life was saved by the use of his seatbelt.