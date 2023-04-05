SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Two students in the Akron-Westfield School District are being expelled following a violent attack in the high school on Thursday.

The Akron-Westfield school board announced the discipline at a school board meeting held on Wednesday night in the school’s auditorium.

Board members voted nine to zero in support of the recommendation of the school’s superintendent, Derek Briggs. The expelled students were not identified by name.

“I move that the board accept the superintendent’s recommendation that the student who was the subject of the disciplinary hearing be expelled from the Akron-Westfield School District immediately to continue through the 2023-24 school year prior to eligibility to request readmittance,” said Board Member Josh Martinsen.

Video of the attack was recorded by another student on a cell phone that has circulated on social media.

Around 40 parents students and community members attended the meeting, and the case remains under investigation by the Plymouth County Juvenile Court.