AKRON, Iowa (KCAU)– A large crowd of parents was on hand at tonight’s Akron-Westfield school board meeting.

It was the first public opportunity for people to address the board, about a recent student attack at the high school.

Last week the board voted unanimously to expel two students believed to be involved in the incident. Their names and an exact description of why they were expelled have not been released.

Multiple community members addressed the board about communication, safety, and discipline between community members and the school district.

Jessica Hughes, a member of the Akron community believes the school board was listening to what they said

“I think the board is open to having further conversation around how we come together as a parent advocacy group and parenter with them to really get our hands around communication, the discipline, and the safety at our school. “said Jessica Hughes, an Akron community member.

Nick Schoenfelder, the Akron-Westfield school board president says he and other council members are in favor of the many ideas Hughes talked about tonight.

“You know we do need to have some more open dialog and open comment and just talk through some of the things that the public is wanting us to consider and we move forward together. I mean really that’s where the district is. We wanna move forward together, kinda create some healing, and kinda create some understanding,” said Hughes.

Moving forward, Schoenfelder hopes to develop a parental advocacy group to continue communication between parents and the board.