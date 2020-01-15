Akron police looking for ‘violent domestic assault’ suspect

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Warren Blake Staten
Courtesy Akron Police Department

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Akron Police Department are looking for a man who they say is a suspect of a violent domestic assault.

They said that they are looking for 24-year-old Warren Blake Staten.

The police department said that there are domestic assault charges pending on Staten after a violent domestic assault that took place Wednesday in Akron.

They describe him as a black male weight 155 pounds and being 6-feet, 2-inches tall. They also describe him as thin but with a muscular build. He may be wearing gray sweatpants.

The police also said that Staten may head to Sioux Falls.

There is a warrant for Staten’s arrest out of Sioux Falls already for a sex offender registry violation.

Anyone with information about where Staten may be are asked to call the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office at 712-546-8191 or the Akron Police Chief at 712-552-7016.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories