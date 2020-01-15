Akron police looking for ‘violent domestic assault’ suspect

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Akron Police Department are looking for a man who they say is a suspect of a violent domestic assault.

They said that they are looking for 24-year-old Warren Blake Staten.

The police department said that there are domestic assault charges pending on Staten after a violent domestic assault that took place Wednesday in Akron.

They describe him as a black male weight 155 pounds and being 6-feet, 2-inches tall. They also describe him as thin but with a muscular build. He may be wearing gray sweatpants.

The police also said that Staten may head to Sioux Falls.

There is a warrant for Staten’s arrest out of Sioux Falls already for a sex offender registry violation.

Anyone with information about where Staten may be are asked to call the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office at 712-546-8191 or the Akron Police Chief at 712-552-7016.