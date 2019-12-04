Akron pharmacy burglarized, police seek information

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) – Police in Akron are investigating a Wednesday burglary of a pharmacy and asking for the public’s help.

Akron Police Chief Bill Young said the burglary happened at Thorson’s Pharmacy on Reed St. in Akron Wednesday around 4 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white man between 6-feet and 6-feet, 2-inches tall. He wore a coat described as similar to a Carhart brand and a light-colored ski mask.

Anyone with information or who may know who the suspect is is asked to call the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 712-546-8191 or Chief Young at 712-552-7016.

