Akron man wanted for sex abuse, abuse charges arrested in Utah

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa man was arrested on abuse charges in Utah on November 30.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Joseph Eden, of Akron, was wanted for third-degree sexual abuse, domestic abuse with intent to inflict serious injury, and violation of a no-contact order.

A warrant was issued from Plymouth County, Iowa, for Eden. He was arrested in Salt Lake City on November 30. Salt Lake City Marshals, Akron Police Department, and Sioux City Marshals were involved in the investigation.

Eden is at the Salt Lake City Adult Correctional Center, and he is expected to be taken back to Plymouth County.

