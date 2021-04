ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Akron man for sexually abusing a minor.

According to the sheriff’s office, on April 6 at 9:56 a.m., Kevin Jacobs, 64, was arrested following an investigation that began in January after reports that he had illegal sexual contact with a minor.

Deputies discovered that the assault occurred in Sioux County between 2016 and 2018 with the victim. Jacobs was charged with second-degree sexual abuse.